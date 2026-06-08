May’s heatwave drove a surge in spending on products ranging from barbecue food to sandals and sunglasses in a boost to retailers, figures show.

Total UK retail sales increased by 3.7% year on year in May, well above the 12-month average of 2%, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG.

Food sales were up 3.9% on last May as households made the most of the bank holiday weather by lighting barbecues.

People enjoying the hot weather at the beach in Brighton, East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The hot temperatures drove a 3.5% year-on-year increase in non-food sales – a jump from the 12-month average growth of 0.7% – as shoppers scrambled to buy summer essentials such as sandals and sunglasses, fans, cooler bedding and outdoor toys.

Online sales were particularly healthy, up by 10.6% year on year, as many opted to shop from home to avoid the heat.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “May’s heatwave drove a surge in outdoor and summer goods.

“Clothing and footwear returned to growth as shoppers snapped up summer essentials like sandals and sunglasses.

“As temperatures rose, many opted to shop online to avoid the heat, boosting online sales.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure at KPMG, said: “The late spring heatwave brought record temperatures in May and also heated up retail sales growth.

“Clothing and footwear sales grew – some for the first time since the January sales.

“Hot days and nights increased fans and air con unit buying, while food and drink sales were up, as were garden-related purchases.

“As we move into the summer season, retailers and hospitality businesses will be hoping the good weather continues and that the World Cup boosts related spending.

People shelter under parasols in Wallingford, Oxfordshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Getting new items into the suitcases of holidaymakers is also now key to the summer performance of many retailers.”

Separate figures from Barclays show consumer card spending grew 0.8% year on year in May, up from April’s 0.1% decline.

Meanwhile, the bank found consumer confidence in the UK, European and global economies all rebounded, returning to levels seen at the beginning of the year.

Concerns about the impact of the Middle East on costs remain high but eased slightly month on month, with 83% of consumers currently concerned about rising energy bills, down from 85%, and 82% now worried about food prices, down from 84%.

Travel spending fell 5.8%, marking its third consecutive month of decline, with holidaymakers still taking a wait-and-see approach to their summer plans amid ongoing uncertainty.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “The warmer weather and first May bank holiday gave consumers more reasons to spend in May, particularly on seasonal essentials, UK breaks and affordable ways to enjoy time with family and friends.

“Shoppers are still being careful, with many continuing to build savings and managing subscriptions more closely, but they are also finding room in their budgets for the things that feel good value, convenient or worth prioritising.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between May 22-26.