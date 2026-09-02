Sixteen people have been killed and 28 injured in a bus accident on Egypt's Dahab-Nuweibaa road in South Sinai.

Egypt's health ministry said that 20 ambulances had attended the scene of the accident to help the injured.

The area along the Red Sea coast is popular with tourists, and sits around 50 miles away from Sharm el-Sheikh.

Last month, 15 people were killed and 32 injured in a road accident between two lorries in Egypt's Ismailia governorate.

Most of those killed in the crash were children.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ordered an investigation into the crash and the government said it would provide financial support to the families of the victims.

It comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Egypt on Tuesday for his first visit to the Arab world's most populous nation in a decade.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...