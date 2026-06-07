More than two-fifths (43%) of single people say financial pressures are influencing their dating habits, with more than half (59%) more likely to choose cheaper date options such as meeting for a coffee, a survey indicates.

But the average single person surveyed typically estimated they are still spending £2,270 a year on dating-related activities, according to the research commissioned by VistaPrint.

Coffee dates (27%) and drinks (31%) are more popular options than traditional dinner dates (24%), the survey indicated, indicating a preference for experiences that allow people to meet up without spending significant amounts.

The average single person surveyed said they go on dates around three times per month typically.

The research also indicated that daters value independent businesses for meet-ups, with atmosphere and offering something unique being big attractions.

Some 85% of people said the appearance of a business or a venue where a date takes place plays an important role.

But much spending also takes place before the date itself, with people saying they spend on hair appointments, new clothes and gym memberships.

Katie Eldred, senior country marketing manager at VistaPrint said: “Dating culture is evolving, shifting toward more intentional, frequent, and cost-conscious experiences.

“For small businesses, this presents a real opportunity.

“As more people opt for casual dates like coffee or drinks, independent venues that can create a strong atmosphere and memorable first impression are well positioned to benefit.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 people across the UK who are single and dating in April.