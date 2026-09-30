The Brit Awards’ move to Manchester for the 2026 ceremony generated £5 million for the city and its surrounding area, research has found.

The annual awards ceremony, widely regarded as the UK’s biggest night in music, was hosted in the North West for the first time this year after being held in the capital for its near 50-year history.

The move had a positive economic and social impact and created more than 3,000 temporary employment opportunities, according to an independent study conducted by Amion Consulting.

The ceremony generated £5 million in net additional expenditure in Manchester, with £3.6 million coming from visitors and £1.4 million as a result of organiser and partner expenditure.

Noel Gallagher receives the song writing award during the Brit Awards 2026 in Manchester (Doug Peters/PA)

The study also found the event generated £3.45 million in gross value added (GVA) and created 3,099 one-week temporary jobs for Manchester-based workers, equivalent to 15,497 days of employment.

It also found that 92% of award show attendees rated the experience as excellent or good, with the move to Manchester helping to engage new audiences in the Brits themselves and in wider events surrounding the ceremony.

The awards show took place at Manchester’s Co-op Live on February 28 in a ceremony hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, and featured performances from stars including Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Raye and Mark Ronson.

The study found that audience feedback on the event was “overwhelmingly positive”, while media and digital coverage helped to amplify Manchester’s profile on a global stage.

It also spawned a number of events centred around the Brits, with community-focused initiatives, educational engagement, networking events and other programmes held in Manchester in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

The study found that the social impact of the event could be monetised at £11.2 million, taking into account factors such as cultural participation, digital engagement and Manchester’s strengthened profile as an events destination.

Bev Craig, the mayor of Greater Manchester, praised the Brit Awards’ move north as a “massive moment for our city region”.

“It was a recognition not only of our unmatched music heritage, but our growing reputation for putting on national and global events and making a success of them,” she added.

“Events like these bring millions of pounds into our economy and boost our culture and hospitality industries, but they’re also about creating opportunities and inspiring people here with major events in world-class venues right on their doorstep.

“We’ve done it once in style, and we’ll do it again next year.

“I’m excited to help make 2027 an even bigger year for the Brits, celebrating our thriving music scene and showcasing the creativity, talent and ambition that make this place so special.”

Councillor Garry Bridges, the leader of Manchester City Council, hailed this year’s award show as “phenomenally successful”, adding: “The partnership between the Brits and Manchester went so much further – with a massive social and economic reach right across the city and into our communities, which is still being felt now.”