Raspberry Pi has hiked its profit guidance due to strong demand for its tiny, low-cost computers amid the AI boom.

Shares in the company surged by as much as a quarter in early trading on Friday as a result, rising to a record level which would value the business at around £2 billion.

The Cambridge-based firm has seen the value of its stock more than triple since the start of the year.

Raspberry Pi told investors that trading over the first half of 2026 so far has been “strong”, with profits “materially ahead” of the same period a year earlier.

It expects to deliver adjusted earnings of at least 38 million US dollars (£28.2 million) for the half-year.

The technology firm said it is therefore on track for earnings to be “significantly ahead of current market expectations” for 2026 as a whole.

The group’s strong recent performance has been buoyed by “robust demand for its products”, with more than 4 million in units sales expected for the half-year.

Raspberry Pi highlighted that pricing and availability of memory “remains challenging”, but it is confident of meeting inventory levels needed to make sufficient products for 2026.

The firm has previously said it has faced pressure securing Dram (dynamic random access memory) hardware amid a surge in demand driven by memory companies diverting their manufacturing capacity to AI data centre operators.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “The momentum shown by British low-cost computer maker Raspberry Pi this year continues with its latest update delivering an upgrade which underlines its credentials as an AI beneficiary.

“There was an explosion of interest in Raspberry Pi in February with surging demand for its credit card-sized computers among AI enthusiasts as a low-cost way to run OpenClaw.”