A taxi driver gets out of his car after it becomes stuck in the snow at Columbus Circle during a snowstorm on January 25, 2026 in New York City. Picture: Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

At least 17 people have died as a result of a winter storm that has swept across the United States of America.

The massive storm system is expected to bring a crippling ice storm from Texas through parts of the south, potentially more than a foot of snow from Oklahoma to Washington DC, New York and Boston, and then a final punch of bitterly cold air that could drop wind chills to minus 46C in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota. Forecasters are warning that the damage, especially in areas pounded by ice, could rival a hurricane. Many people were under winter storm or cold weather watches or warnings - and in many places both. Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas, Massachusetts, Kansas and New York City have all reported deaths that are believed to be connected to the storm. In Kansas, police found a woman covered in snow who is thought to have died of hypothermia, whilst in Texas, a 16-year-old was killed in a sledging accident. Read more: Under-fire Kristi Noem sidelined by Donald Trump in wake of fatal ICE shooting of nurse Alex Pretti Read more: 'I don't like it': Trump voices disapproval following Alex Pretti shooting in Minneapolis - as Obama brands killing a 'wake-up call'

A person tosses snow into a snowbank as they shovel out their home from snow in Winthrop, Massachusetts on January 26, 2026. Picture: Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

New York mayor Zohran Mamdani has said that the storm has passed, but conditions are still dangerous and it's an "all hands on deck effort". A travel advisory remains in effect and he has asked residents to stay off the roads. "Just because the storm has passed does not mean that the danger to homeless New Yorkers has passed," he said. "Our city is steadily coming back online." He added that they hope the city will be "back to normal" tomorrow, "albeit with a lot of snow piled up". More than 800 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed or cancelled for Friday before the storm, including at airports in Dallas, Atlanta, and Oklahoma, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

A pedestrian walks down Beale Street in the snow in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 25, 2026. Picture: Kevin Wurm / AFP via Getty Images

The cold spell coming afterwards means it will take a while to thaw out, an especially dangerous prospect in places where ice and snow weigh down tree branches and power lines and cut electricity, perhaps for days. Roads and pavements could remain icy well into next week. Freezing temperatures are expected all the way to Florida, forecasters said. A severe cold snap five years ago took down much of the power grid in Texas, leaving millions without power for days and resulting in hundreds of deaths. Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that will not happen again, adding that the power system "has never been stronger". Governors in Georgia and Mississippi have declared states of emergency. In Huntsville, Alabama, employees from Jomo's Power Equipment, Parts & Service sold dozens of generators within about a day and ordered an emergency shipment to meet customer demand.

A woman walks her dog in the snow along a residential street in the Charlestown neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts on January 26, 2026. Picture: Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images