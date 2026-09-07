Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed plans to axe 4,000 jobs across its global workforce over the next two years as part of efforts to slash costs by £1.7 billion.

The cuts are expected to largely impact office roles, with the majority of cuts affecting its UK operations, where around 34,000 staff in total are based.

Just under 10,000 are employed by the company overseas.

Chief executive PB Balaji said the group was “committed to supporting everyone with care, fairness and respect” through the process.

It comes as JLR continues its recovery from a major cyber attack that forced it to halt production last year, with sales also under pressure amid intense competition from cheaper Chinese electric vehicles, while it also tackles soaring costs and the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.