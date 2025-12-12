The proportion of people planning to splash out this Christmas has shrunk sharply compared with last year, research suggests.

On average, households expect to spend £596, down from £774 last year, Yorkshire Building Society found.

The proportion planning to spend more than £1,000 has plummeted to 15%, down from just over half (51%) last year.

More than half (55%) of people in the latest survey said they feel stressed about their finances and nearly a quarter (24%) plan to use a credit card to cover the cost.

Among those borrowing, expectations around when they will clear their debt vary widely.

Around half (51%) expect to clear festive debt within three months, while a quarter (24%) anticipate taking up to a year.

Yorkshire Building Society said more than 12 million current accounts in the UK are thought to be paying 1% or less in interest with balances above £5,001.

Tina Hughes, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Christmas is usually a time of celebration, but this year many households are cutting back as budgets tighten.

“The number of people planning to spend over £1,000 has fallen dramatically. With household budgets under pressure and financial stress rising, it’s clear many are feeling the pinch.

“Yet millions are still missing out on easy wins – like earning interest on their savings. For many, that extra income could have easily covered the cost of Christmas, but for those without savings to fall back on, starting a regular saver now could mean a stress-free festive season next year – without relying on credit.”

Opinium Research surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in November. The findings were compared with a previous Opinium Research survey of 2,000 people in September 2024.

Yorkshire Building Society also used analysis of Caci’s current account database for the research into interest on accounts.