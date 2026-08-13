Ladbrokes owner Entain has revealed stronger-than-expected sales and earnings for the past six months amid a boost from the World Cup.

It revealed that net gaming revenues grew by 5% for the six months to June 30, compared with a year earlier, ahead of expectations.

The company, which also owns Coral and Foxy Bingo, said this was supported by 7% online revenue growth, with particularly strong performances in the UK and Australia.

UK and Ireland revenues lifted by 8% for the period, with 13% growth online helping to offset the impact of high street shop closures.

The company shut 45 stores across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland earlier this year.

Entain said its UK performance showed “impressive” momentum despite “digesting the recently increased UK remote gambling taxes”.

The rate of remote gaming duty increased from 21% to 40% from the start of April, while a new rate of general betting duty will also be introduced next year.

UK gaming revenues lifted by 13% for the half-year, while its sports betting operation saw an 11% increase.

It said its sports arm was particularly buoyed by the expanded World Cup from June, which drove a jump in first-time customers and gamblers using its BetBuilder accumulators.

Entain said its sports arm was particularly buoyed by the expanded World Cup from June (Alamy/PA)

Entain also reported underlying earnings of £479 million for the six-month period, down 2% year-on-year but ahead of expectations.

Stella David, chief executive of Entain, said: “I am pleased with Entain’s start to 2026 with strong momentum and volume growth continuing as well as strong player engagement across the group throughout the World Cup tournament.

“This performance reflects our strengthening operations and focused execution which reinforces the resilience of our globally scaled business and its ability to consistently deliver high-quality growth.

“I am confident our disciplined focus on growth and optimisation will deliver strong future cash-generation, and that Entain remains well positioned to be a long-term industry winner.”