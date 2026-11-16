Elon Musk is among a raft of tech bosses and investors calling for former Nvidia boss Jensen Huang to be reinstated.

The calls come only four days after the former chief executive resigned from the chip giant over a scandal involving extramarital affairs, including reports of one with an alleged Chinese spy.

More than 175,000 signatories have now backed the “Stand with Jensen” campaign demanding Nvidia’s board bring back the former boss while an independent investigation takes place.

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Mr Musk and Tim Sweeney, the founder and chief executive of the video game publisher Epic Games, were among major industry figures supporting an open letter calling for his return.

Other major supporters included Shopify boss Tobias Lutke and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick.

In a statement of support, Mr Kalanick said: “He has erred, yes – to err is to be human – but I do not believe anything he has done rises to the bar of separating him from his company.”

More than 8,000 current Nvidia workers have also signed the letter, according to the campaign.

Nvidia announced on Thursday that Mr Huang had resigned as president and chief executive with immediate effect and was no longer on the board, with chief financial officer Colette Kress stepping into the top role on an interim basis.

Mr Huang had faced pressure to resign after reports that he had an affair with a former executive of the company Megaspeed, who was suspected of being a Chinese government agent.

The New York Times also reported that he had another extramarital affair with an Nvidia employee who reports to him.