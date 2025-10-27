Starling Bank has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help customers spot if they are about to be scammed.

The digital bank said it was the first feature of its kind to be rolled out by a UK bank.

Starling’s customers can upload images of items, listings and messages from sellers on online marketplaces to the Scam Intelligence tool in the app.

Starling’s Scam Intelligence tool can be found on the bank’s app (Starling Bank/PA)

It will analyse the pictures for signs of fraud before sending personalised guidance about whether or not it is safe to proceed with the purchase.

The tool has been built using Google’s generative AI model Gemini, and uses Starling’s systems to provide a risk assessment.

For example, a customer could upload a screenshot of a bike they have seen listed on Facebook Marketplace.

The tool might then detect that the price looks too good to be true, the image in the advert is not genuine, or the bank account details do not match that of the seller.

It could also flag if a seller has refused to use a platform’s secure payment features, or detect if they are putting pressure on the buyer to transfer funds quickly.

The app feature can be used by personal and business account customers.

Starling said that through its testing phrase, the tool increased the rate at which customers cancel marketplace payments by 300%.

It marks the latest bank to take steps to tackle authorised push payment (APP) fraud, where people unwittingly approve payments to scammers.

Recent data from UK Finance showed that the total amount lost to APP fraud in the first half of 2025 was £275.5 million – a 12% increase on the same period last year.

The average loss for a purchase scam was £661, according to the figures.

Harriet Rees, Starling’s chief information officer, said: “With Scam Intelligence, Starling customers can better protect themselves from scams, and learn more about the warning signs too.

“Knowledge is power when it comes to managing and protecting your money, and we believe AI is giving our customers exactly that.”

Fraud minister Lord Hanson said: “Fraud is ruthless, and it’s vital that every organisation supports people to avoid scams.

“I welcome Starling’s new tool, which is a great example of how AI can be used in the battle against fraud.”