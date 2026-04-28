Grocery price inflation has fallen to its lowest level in a year as shoppers were warned that the Middle East conflict has “not yet” filtered through to supermarket shelves.

Grocery prices are still 3.8% higher than last April, but this is down from last month’s 4.3%, Worldpanel by Numerator said.

Households are increasingly seeking out deals due to concerns about rising prices, with spending on promoted items up 7.8% year on year over the four weeks to April 19, while spending on full-price goods fell by 0.2%.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, said: “Concerns about the impact of the Middle East conflict on prices of everyday goods are front of mind for British households.

“Already feeling the squeeze at the petrol pump, shoppers are responding by turning to special offers in growing numbers when buying groceries.”

Easter spending held form despite the concerns, however, with almost 9% of households buying a fresh lamb joint over the week.

Sales in the four weeks to Easter Sunday, which fell on April 5, were up by 14.9% compared with the same run-up to the holiday weekend last year.

Sales of hot cross buns over the same period rose by 14%, with traditionally-flavoured versions accounting for just over half of sales.

Sales of cleaning products over the month were up by 8% on last year.

Mr McKevitt said: “Easter is always an important indicator of consumer mood and shoppers did not hold back on the traditional staples this year.

“However, with the conflict in the Middle East continuing to fuel concerns about price increases, the promotional data suggests that shoppers are already looking for ways to keep grocery bills down.”

Ocado and Lidl were the fastest growing retailers, with the latter reaching a new record high market share of 8.4%, up from 8% a year ago.

Sales grew by 8.8%, driven by more than half a million additional shoppers, more than any other retailer.

Spending at the tills at Tesco and Sainsbury’s rose by 4.3% and 4.5% respectively.