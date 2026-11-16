A special portrait of the Prime Minister is being featured in the Big Issue to mark his pledge to end rough sleeping.

The portrait is by Shepard Fairey, whose Hope painting of Barack Obama helped visually define his first presidential campaign in the US.

Mr Fairey’s portrait of Andy Burnham includes the word “home” to mark the Prime Minister’s pledge.

The Big Issue cover has been drawn by Shepard Fairey (Big Issue/PA)

It captures the moment Mr Burnham donned a red Big Issue tabard to sell copies of the magazine in Manchester in 2023, when he was mayor of Greater Manchester.

The portrait will be published on the front cover of the Big Issue this week as well as being shown in the Saatchi Gallery in London for its six-month street culture exhibition Beyond The Streets.

Mr Fairey said: “The thread that runs through all my work is a push for justice. This portrait reminds us of the pledge Burnham made.

“Politicians often want people to forget to hold them accountable for the promises they’ve made. That is harder to do when a symbol of that promise is in thousands of people’s hands.

Artist Shepard Fairey pictured in 2023 (Alamy/PA)

“I’m overjoyed that this work, showing that the Prime Minister cares about vulnerable people, will be out in the public sphere. What I wanted to convey was simply warmth and a reminder that he has actually been out on the streets promoting and selling the Big Issue, even before he was Prime Minister.”

Mr Burnham told the Big Issue: “Coming in as Prime Minister, I was very clear, I don’t think anyone should sleep rough in this country.

“I’m not going to be naive. I can offer people a route off the streets, but not everybody will take it.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaking to service users during a visit to a homeless charity in central London (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

“What I can say though is, I can ask every council as part of the funding we’ve given to provide an offer to everyone.

“And that’s what we’re confident of now.

“Big Issue knows better than anybody. You get a surge of sentiment around rough sleeping later in the year, for really great reasons, but when you hit the earlier months of the new year it falls away.

“What I’m saying today is that the public money won’t fall away. That’s the only way to do it.

“Stop-start is not fair to the organisations that are out there working with rough sleepers. This is a fixable problem and it’s about a national effort to fix it.”

The exhibition is being held at the London gallery until May 2027, dedicated to six decades of art, activism and street culture.