Winter fuel payment are starting to reach pensioners’ bank accounts, the Government has said, as it warned people to be on their guard against scams.

Nine million pensioners across England and Wales will receive between £100 and £300, with payments being made automatically throughout November and December.

The amount pensioners are paid will be dependent on whether they live as a couple, if they are entitled to other benefits and whether or not they live in a care home.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said people should also be on their guard against fraudsters posing as government officials or payment providers to trick people into sharing their personal information.

As payments are made, pensioners are being urged to continue to look out for these scam messages and remember that they will never be asked to provide bank details to receive the payment.

Anyone who receives a text message inviting them to apply for a payment should not engage with it, including clicking on links, and instead forward it to 7726, the Government said.

Pensions minister Torsten Bell said: “From today, nine million pensioners across England and Wales will benefit from the Winter Fuel Payment hitting their bank account.

“Payments are being made automatically throughout November and December, so don’t worry if yours hasn’t arrived yet. But do remember to stay alert to scam texts, the Government will never ask you to share personal information or click on links to claim your payment.”

The vast majority of pensioners should see payments in their bank accounts by mid-December.

If any pensioner has questions on whether they are eligible or has not received a payment by January 28 2026, they are encouraged to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre, the Government said.

Pensioners on low incomes can also apply for further support through pension credit – worth around £4,300 on average a year – while those with care needs can apply for attendance allowance, worth up to £5,740 a year in some cases.

The Government previously announced plans to restrict eligibility for winter fuel payments, but this was later rowed back on, with payments being restored to the vast majority of pensioners who had previously received them.