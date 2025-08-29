Planned strikes by hundreds of bus workers have been called off after a deal to resolve a dispute over pay and conditions.

Around 450 members of Unite at Cardiff City Transport Services, known as Cardiff Bus, voted to accept a deal the union said was worth a 5.8% pay rise.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at Cardiff Bus have fought to improve and protect pay and conditions not just for themselves, but for the long-term benefit of the sector in Wales.”