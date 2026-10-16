More than half (54%) of people said in September that they had visited a business in the past eight weeks that encouraged them to pay in cash, according to a survey commissioned by ATM and cash access network Link.

The encouragement may have included signs saying a business accepts or prefers cash, or being asked directly if they can pay that way.

Among those who were asked to pay with cash, three-quarters (75%) of people said they did complete their purchase using coins or banknotes.

Businesses where people were asked to pay in cash included cafes or restaurants, independent shops, hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons, outdoor markets, and pubs, retail shops and supermarkets, the research indicated.

People in Northern Ireland were particularly likely to say they had been encouraged to pay in cash, at 69% – and were also particularly likely to have completed their purchase in cash – with 88% of those asked doing so.

People in Scotland and Wales were also particularly likely to have obliged by paying cash, with 82% and 78% respectively doing so.

Graham Mott, director of strategy, Link, said: “These results show cash remains a practical choice for millions and that many small businesses are actively encouraging its use, making a resilient ATM network more important than ever.

“It’s also fascinating to see when prompted, most people are happy to pay with cash and still choose it for certain retailers and services.”

YouGov surveyed more than 2,100 people across the UK between September 10 and 11 for the research.