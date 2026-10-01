A German rocket company has been granted a launch licence by UK regulators, as it plans to blast off from Shetland early next year.

HyImpulse, which builds commercial rockets, received its UK launch operator licence on Thursday from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The business was granted the right to launch after it passed a regulatory review process.

It is hoped HyImpulse will now be able to launch its SR75 suborbital vehicle in spring 2027.

HyImpulse plans to launch its SR75 rocket in the spring (HyImpulsePA)

When launched, the rocket will be used for a number of research projects, with its design set to help it take off in a wider array of environmental conditions.

The rocket is not intended to launch satellites, but other companies plan to use SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst for commercial space launches.

HyImpulse also hopes to launch an orbital rocket called SL1 from SaxaVord in the future.

Christian Schmierer, chief executive and co-founder of HyImpulse, said: “This licence is a major milestone for HyImpulse and validates years of work by our teams and partners.

“Obtaining a launch operator licence in the UK is a rigorous process and demonstrates that our systems, procedures and safety case meet the high standards required for commercial launch operations.

Major milestone achieved: #HyImpulse has received its 𝗨𝗞 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗟𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 from the Civil Aviation Authority, becoming a licensed launch operator in the United Kingdom. The licence enables future launch operations from SaxaVord Spaceport and marks… pic.twitter.com/K5KV7yHEFD — HyImpulse Technologies (@HyImpulseTech) October 1, 2026

“With the operator licence secured, the most important regulatory milestone has been achieved.

“SR75 is ready for flight, and our teams have completed the major technical and operational preparations required for launch.

“Our focus is now on completing the final activities within the licence framework, in close co-ordination with the Civil Aviation Authority and SaxaVord, while preparing for launch as soon as conditions allow.

“At the same time, we continue at full speed with the development of our orbital launch vehicle SL1 to bring satellites to orbit.”

Scott Hammond, chief executive of SaxaVord Spaceport, added: “This is excellent news for HyImpulse and another milestone on the road to launch from SaxaVord.

“Securing a UK launch operator licence represents the culmination of a huge amount of work by the HyImpulse team and the (CAA), and we congratulate everyone involved.”