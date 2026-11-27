Lloyds has apologised after some customers struggled to access its app on Friday.

As well as being Black Friday, it is also pay day for some as it is the last Friday in November.

The issue, which is also affecting Bank of Scotland customers, is thought to be intermittent, with some customers able to log on, some finding access to their accounts slower, and some unable to log on at all.

It is understood to be an internal issue that Lloyds is working to resolve.

A Lloyds spokesperson said: “We’re aware some customers are having difficulty accessing the app this morning.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Some people attempting to log in to the app saw a message which said: “We know some of our customers are having issues logging in to online banking and our app.

“We’re sorry about this and we’re working to have everything back to normal as soon as we can.”

According to the Downdetector website, reports started jumping after around 9am on Friday.

Posting on X, one person asked Lloyds Bank: “Any ideas when I’ll be able to move my money and pay my bills please?”

Several X users also reported seeing the error message on the app, with some saying they could still log in despite seeing it.