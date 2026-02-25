HSBC saw pre-tax profits fall to 29.9 billion dollars (£22.1 billion) in 2025 – a drop of 2.4 billion dollars (£1.8 billion) on the previous 12 months.

Delivering its annual results, the lender said the fall was mainly down to 4.9 billion dollars (£3.6 billion) of adverse impact across items including legal provisions, organisational simplification and the sale of its French-retained portfolio of loans.

Profits after tax fell by 1.9 billion dollars (£1.4 billion) to 23.1 billion dollars (£17.1 billion) across the year.

Pre-tax profits in the final quarter of 2025 rose by 4.5 billion dollars (£3.3 billion) to 6.8 billion dollars (£5 billion) on the same period in 2024.

Group chief executive George Elhedery said the business had produced a “strong performance” and maintained “strong momentum across the bank”.

He said the target for year-on-year revenue growth for the next three years was rising to 5% in 2028.

He said: “We are becoming a simple, more agile, focused bank, one that moves with the speed our customers need to navigate the modern world.

“We are delivering growth, investing for growth and we are executing our strategy with discipline and precision.

“That gives us confidence in our ability to continue delivering for our shareholders.”