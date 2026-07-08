Vet businesses will be accountable to an independent regulator for the first time as part of proposals to deliver the biggest reform of the sector in 60 years.

The Government is considering a new independent veterinary ombudsman to give pet owners a “clear and straightforward route to redress” when complaints cannot be resolved directly with their practice.

Greater transparency on prices, the ownership structure of vet firms and standards will help pet owners choose the right care and save money, while the introduction of a comparison website would drive down vet fees, according to a White Paper.

The Government said the measures would deliver the biggest overhaul of veterinary regulation in six decades.

Vet practices will be required to publish price lists for common treatments and be transparent about options, supported by an enhanced “Find a Vet” service and a £21 cap on written prescription fees.

The White Paper also includes proposals for veterinary firms to be subject to statutory regulation, including a mandatory licensing system, inspections and published compliance reports to improve accountability and choice.

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “Pets are part of the family, but for too many households the cost of caring for them has become a real worry. These reforms will help owners avoid unexpected bills, compare prices more easily and get the best value care for their pets.

“We’re modernising a system that hasn’t been updated for 60 years, putting pet owners first while giving vets the modern framework they need to support the future of the profession.”

UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said: “The veterinary profession has changed enormously over the past 60 years, but the legislation underpinning it has not kept pace.

“This new framework will build a stronger, more resilient veterinary profession fit to meet the needs of the UK’s animal sector whilst ensuring the highest standards of care for our animals.”

Competition and Markets Authority chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “We back the Government’s proposals, which include our recommendations on regulating the sector.

“For the first time, these proposals would ensure that vet businesses are accountable to an independent regulator, while offering consumers more protection and a fairer deal.”

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee chairman Alistair Carmichael said: “We support the proposal for a new veterinary ombudsman and are glad to see ministers act on our recent recommendation.

“We heard evidence that many in the veterinary workforce would also support this move.

“The industry is changing and so too should the way it is regulated, as happened previously in the legal and medical professions.”