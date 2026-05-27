Hollywood Bowl said its sales have increased as budget-squeezed consumers prioritise affordable experiences over shopping and as it adjusts prices depending on demand.

The 10-pin bowling operator said the appeal of “affordable leisure” came against an uncertain environment for consumers.

Revenues generated by the business totalled £141.5 million for the six months to the end of March, up 9.5% compared with the same period the year before.

Compared like for like with a year ago, which strips out the impact of new store openings, sales rose by 2.6% in the UK, the company said.

Hollywood Bowl said sales rose despite “ongoing pressure on household budgets”, but asserted that consumers were prioritising “experiences and shared social occasions over discretionary retail spend”.

The leisure firm also uses dynamic pricing to adjust prices at peak or off-peak times, which it said was boosting “revenue quality”.

The average amount that people spent at a bowling alley, on things like food, drink and additional games, was £12.77 in the UK during the latest period, up 7.6% on the prior year.

The firm said the increase was a result of “modest inflationary price increases” and upping prices during peak times, as well as more add-on sales like VIP lanes and amusements.

Nonetheless, pre-tax profits for the firm fell by nearly 4% year on year to £27.2 million.

Stephen Burns, Hollywood Bowl’s chief executive, said: “Our strong performance in the first half has been driven by continued demand from customers for our high-quality and affordable leisure experiences.

“Multiple strategic initiatives are underpinning increased spend per game across our estate and our new and refurbished centres in the UK and Canada are driving robust returns.”

He added that the firm was keeping a “tight grip on costs” while continuing to offer value for consumers.