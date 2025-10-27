Agency refuse workers brought in to cover for a long-running strike are to be balloted for industrial action over claims of bullying and harassment.

Hundreds of members of Unite in Birmingham have been on all-out strike since March in a dispute over pay and jobs.

The threat of industrial action by agency workers hired to cover for the strikers makes a settlement to the row even further away.

A rat runs towards rubbish bags in Poplar Road in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Unite claimed a growing number of agency staff are refusing to cross the picket lines of striking bin workers due to “unsustainable” workloads and a bullying workplace culture at the council’s refuse department.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Birmingham bin dispute just keeps getting worse because of the complete and utter mismanagement and vindictive behaviour of the council.

“Government ministers and Birmingham councillors need to step in and ensure a fair deal for all Birmingham bin workers, which is the only way strikes will come to an end.”

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “The council does not condone any actions which are contrary to legislation and good employment practice. Blacklisting will not be tolerated.

“A full investigation was immediately initiated. This has now concluded and has found that no blacklisting has taken place.”