British law firm Ashurst and US firm Perkins Coie have struck a merger deal to create a major transatlantic business.

The groups said the planned combination will create one of the largest 20 global law firms by revenues.

It is the latest major global tie up since UK magic circle firm Allen & Overy merged with New York’s Shearman & Sterling in 2023.

The new business, which will be called Ashurst Perkins Coie, will employ around 3,000 lawyers across 23 countries.

Paul Jenkins, global chief executive of Ashurst, said: “Our ambition for many years has been to grow in the US with the right partner: a firm with deep, trusted expertise that complements our own.

“We have now found that partner – Perkins Coie is an ambitious, forward-thinking law firm meeting its clients at the forefront of technological change.

“At a time of rapid transformation and strategic complexity, we are excited by this unique opportunity to launch a truly differentiated global law firm for our clients and our people.”

Bill Malley, firm managing partner at Perkins Coie, said: “Ashurst complements our geographic reach and capabilities and shares our ambition to build a firm defined by ingenuity and collaboration.

“Together, we will combine resources and expertise to accelerate growth and set new standards for world-class legal service.”