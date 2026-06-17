Jaguar Land Rover is hoping luxury car buyers in the US can propel growth for the business as it aims to cut costs by £1.7 billion in the ongoing recovery after last year’s cyber attack.

The British maker of car brands including Range Rover and Defender said it was focusing on North America as a priority region.

The US is already JLR’s biggest global market, while it has key markets in the UK, Europe and China and said it was also setting its sights on investment in regions including India and the Middle East.

It hopes to tap into rising demand for luxury products and cater to wealthy consumers with exclusive designs and tailored models.

The refocus is also expected to strengthen the group’s supply chain amid tariffs on US imports and trade tensions around the world.

JLR is set to offer more hybrid models of its brands (Jaguar Land Rover/PA))

Chief executive PB Balaji said: “The rising demand for luxury products coupled with the strong preference we see for our brands signals significant growth potential.

“Apart from accelerating our existing offerings, we are also exploring new high potential segments for our Defender brand, which will allow us to offer tailored luxury products and experiences for even more of our US clients.

“Our aspiration, in the coming years, is to grow our US business to the size of the entire JLR business as it exists today.”

As part of the strategy, JLR said it was offering more choice for hybrid and electric models of its Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands, while Jaguar will be purely electric.

JLR makes most of its cars in factories in the UK, including Solihull, West Midlands and Halewood, Merseyside, and Slovakia.

The company said it was targeting revenue growth in the double digits by expanding hybrid options and launching new models.

It is also hoping to make sweeping cost savings worth £1.7 billion through cuts in areas like materials, warranty and fixed costs.

JLR has been recovering from a cyber attack last year which had major impact on the business, its employees and the wider UK economy.

The carmaker was forced to stop production at its UK factories for five weeks from September 1 last year, which weighed on sales in late 2025 and led to heavy financial losses.