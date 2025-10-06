Business lender Shawbrook has revealed plans for a potential stock market listing in London in another welcome boost for the City’s equity markets.

The private equity-backed firm confirmed it is “considering an initial public offering (IPO)” to allow it to list on the London Stock Exchange.

Previous reports have indicated the company could be valued at up to £2 billion.

The small business lender was previously listed in London but has been owned by BC Partners and Pollen Street Capital since 2017.

It said it expects to have a free float of at least 10% of its issued share capital.

Shawbrook said the float would be expected to improve its profile and brand recognition, as well as help provide access to a wider range of sources of capital.

Marcelino Castrillo, chief executive of the business, said: “Looking ahead, we are as excited as we have ever been.

“We have achieved real scale and our current markets are large and growing, supported by attractive tailwinds.

“We also see a significant opportunity to bring Shawbrook’s offering to new types of customers.

“An IPO would mark an important milestone in our journey.”

The listing is the latest positive sign for London’s stock markets after a dearth in listing activity over the past two years.

However, the float plans come after tinned tuna firm Princes revealed plans for its own London IPO last week.

Meanwhile, the Beauty Tech Group – which owns beauty gadget brands CurrentBody, ZIIP Beauty and Tria Laser – launched its roughly £300 million float on Friday.