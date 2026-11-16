Applied Nutrition has notched up a leap in annual profits amid a boom in demand for whey products and ranges catering to those on weight-loss jabs.

The health and wellness brand – which is backed by TV personality Coleen Rooney – reported a 43.9% jump in pre-tax profits to £41 million for the year to July 31 as sales surged by 50.9%.

It launched its GLP-1 Friendly Range during the year, to cash in on the rising popularity of weight-loss medication.

The group forecast further growth over the year ahead but flagged ongoing pressure from higher whey prices.

It said while the “very strong momentum within the business” has continued since its year-end, it would hold off from upping its guidance for the year as “significantly higher” whey prices will weigh on its profitability.

The group has seen the impact amplified as it now makes more of its sales from whey-based products, following the relaunch of Critical Whey in its last financial year to tap into the rising demand, with sales of the product soaring 142% in 2025-26.

The London-listed firm added that the “recent trajectory of raw material prices for whey protein has been to decrease”, but that it was hiking prices to help offset the rising cost.

“Notwithstanding a strong first quarter of 2026-27, given that the financial year is still at an early stage, the board believes it is prudent to maintain current market expectations,” it said.

Applied Nutrition still expects underlying earnings to rise to around £49 million and sales to lift to about £205 million over 2026-27, up from £43.3 million and £161.6 million respectively in the past year.

Thomas Ryder, chief executive of Applied Nutrition, said: “Consumer demand for health, wellness and performance nutrition continues to grow and the market is moving quickly.”

He said the group had kept up a “relentless focus on innovation” to ensure it brings “distinctive products to market at pace”, including its range aimed at those on weight-loss medication.

“These products are introducing Applied Nutrition to people who may not previously have considered traditional sports nutrition products, and strengthening our position in this attractive market,” Mr Ryder added.

Liverpool-based Applied Nutrition sells products in more than 80 countries worldwide, and it also has a website for online shopping.

It mainly operates by selling its products to other businesses, including retailers, grocers, gyms and sports clubs, targeting consumers from professional athletes to people wanting to lose weight or build muscle.

The group said its partnership with Rooney – the wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney – had helped broaden its appeal beyond traditional sports and nutrition shoppers.