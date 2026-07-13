Online sales soared in June as consumers shopped from home to beat the heat, with electric fans and paddling pools proving best sellers.

Total retail sales across the UK were up 1.9% year on year in June, boosted significantly by a 5.1% increase in online sales of products other than food, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG data.

In-store non-food sales were 1.1% down year on year – below the 12-month average growth of 0.1% – showing just how much bricks and mortar retailers suffered the effects of the heatwave.

Sales of fans and air-conditioning units soared due to the heatwave (James Manning/PA)

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retail sales maintained momentum despite June’s heatwave.

“While in-store sales were stifled by soaring temperatures, the proportion of sales online was the highest of 2026, bolstered by well-timed promotions. Electric fans and paddling pools performed well, as people looked to cool off, while the lure of the sunshine meant that gaming and big ticket sales struggled.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of consumer, retail and leisure markets at KPMG, said: “Record-breaking temperatures continued from May into June, with retail sales again rising.

“Demand for fans and air con units helped drive up home appliance sales, with some retailers struggling to restock fast enough, while the men’s football World Cup also brought a boost for home electrical sales and food and drink.”

Payments tripled when England played Mexico, up 201.5% year on year (Peter Byrne/PA)

Separate figures from Barclays show consumer card spending grew 1.9% year on year in June, with a 1.7% increase in non-essential spending driven by a combination of stabilising consumer confidence, warm weather and the arrival of the World Cup.

Merchant data from Barclays shows pubs enjoyed substantial boosts on England match days, helped by extended opening hours.

Pub transactions hit a 2026-peak on Saturday June 27, when England faced Panama, at five times the year’s daily average – up 389.9% – representing a 161.7% year-on-year increase.

Combined figures for Sunday July 5 and Monday July 6, when the England-Mexico kick-off was delayed until 2am BST due to the weather, payments tripled, up 201.5% year on year.

Similarly, England’s draw against Ghana resulted in an unusually busy Tuesday – on this occasion, June 23 – for the sector, with payments processed up 244.3% year on year.

Jack Meaning, chief UK economist at Barclays, said: “While additional spending around the World Cup will be a welcome cushion for the hospitality sector, it remains true that the economy has slowed into the middle of the year.

“Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, we expect growth to pick up modestly, as improving consumer sentiment and reduced uncertainty are partially offset by the temporary inflation bump.”