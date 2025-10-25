More than £1m cannabis and cocaine haul discovered in Scottish Highlands - as two men charged
Specialist anti-cartel cops recovered the drugs as part of the highlands operation.
Two men have been charged police recovered a haul of cannabis and cocaine worth more than £1million in the Scottish Highlands.
The two 28-year-olds were arrested after police pounced on the huge drugs haul on the Black Isle, a peninsula in the Scottish Highlands, over the course of 2025.
Detective Inspector Angus Morrison said: “This operation sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal drugs in our communities.
“We are determined to protect the public from this harmful criminality by disrupting the sale of illegal substances in the Highlands."
Just months earlier, police recovered 5,000 hash plants worth around £7m in a derelict building in Kirkcaldy.
"It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.”
Detective Inspector Morrison explained that the seizures will be a major blow to cartels flooding the streets with drugs.
Raids across the Black Isle led to the discovery, with the latest finds coming hot off the tail of seizures last year, which led to the discovery of vast stashes of illegal substances.
The pair are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, October 27.