Two men have been charged police recovered a haul of cannabis and cocaine worth more than £1million in the Scottish Highlands.

The two 28-year-olds were arrested after police pounced on the huge drugs haul on the Black Isle, a peninsula in the Scottish Highlands, over the course of 2025.

Detective Inspector Angus Morrison said: “This operation sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal drugs in our communities.

“We are determined to protect the public from this harmful criminality by disrupting the sale of illegal substances in the Highlands."

Just months earlier, police recovered 5,000 hash plants worth around £7m in a derelict building in Kirkcaldy.

Read more: Reform’s Sarah Pochin forced to apologise after claiming adverts 'full of black people' drive her 'mad’

Read more: Yoghurt, fruit juice and breakfast cereals to be labelled junk food under sweeping new restrictions