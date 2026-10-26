Simon Renoldi and Iain Green used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to arrange the supply of large quantities of drugs across Essex in 2020 and 2021.

Simon Renoldi and Iain Green. Picture: Essex Police

By Georgia Rowe

Two convicted drug dealers have had more than £1million in assets confiscated by police following an investigation into their drug-dealing activities.

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Simon Renoldi, 55, and Iain Green, 56, used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to arrange the supply of large quantities of drugs across Essex in 2020 and 2021. Following a lengthy investigation, a total of £1,039,748.08 was confiscated from the pair under proceeds of crime powers - £430,330.41 from Renoldi and £609,417.67 from Green. Investigators recovered almost £75,000 in cash linked to the men, alongside evidence of hundreds of thousands of pounds in drug-dealing transactions. “It is crucial that crime does not pay," Financial Investigator Mark Finbow, from the Proceeds of Crime Team, said. Read more: Man, 36, charged with murder after body found in wheelie bin Read more: Teenager dies in car crash after police chase in early hours of the morning

Essex Police flag at Burnham on Crouch, Essex. Picture: D C Rayment/Alamy

“That is why we work so hard after criminals are sentenced to ensure they do not benefit from their ill-gotten gains, and to deprive them of anything we can prove was obtained through criminality. “In this case, we seized cash and highly valuable assets connected to the offenders. Painstaking work examining evidence and financial records showed the money could only have come from drug dealing. “This is £1 million taken out of the hands of offenders. It will now go towards agencies and projects which support people across Essex, as well as work to help us prevent further crime.” Since 2016, international law enforcement agencies have worked together to target EncroChat. Authorities in France and the Netherlands infiltrated the platform, exposing messages sent by organised criminals. Using the aliases “Typicalknee” and “Harshwater”, Renoldi and Green were found to be part of a supply chain involving kilogram quantities of cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis in the UK.

Since 2016, international law enforcement agencies have worked together to target EncroChat. . Picture: Ascannio/Alamy