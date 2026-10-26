Police recover more than £1million after Encrochat bust sees two Essex drug dealers jailed
Simon Renoldi and Iain Green used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to arrange the supply of large quantities of drugs across Essex in 2020 and 2021.
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Two convicted drug dealers have had more than £1million in assets confiscated by police following an investigation into their drug-dealing activities.
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Simon Renoldi, 55, and Iain Green, 56, used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to arrange the supply of large quantities of drugs across Essex in 2020 and 2021.
Following a lengthy investigation, a total of £1,039,748.08 was confiscated from the pair under proceeds of crime powers - £430,330.41 from Renoldi and £609,417.67 from Green.
Investigators recovered almost £75,000 in cash linked to the men, alongside evidence of hundreds of thousands of pounds in drug-dealing transactions.
“It is crucial that crime does not pay," Financial Investigator Mark Finbow, from the Proceeds of Crime Team, said.
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“That is why we work so hard after criminals are sentenced to ensure they do not benefit from their ill-gotten gains, and to deprive them of anything we can prove was obtained through criminality.
“In this case, we seized cash and highly valuable assets connected to the offenders. Painstaking work examining evidence and financial records showed the money could only have come from drug dealing.
“This is £1 million taken out of the hands of offenders. It will now go towards agencies and projects which support people across Essex, as well as work to help us prevent further crime.”
Since 2016, international law enforcement agencies have worked together to target EncroChat.
Authorities in France and the Netherlands infiltrated the platform, exposing messages sent by organised criminals.
Using the aliases “Typicalknee” and “Harshwater”, Renoldi and Green were found to be part of a supply chain involving kilogram quantities of cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis in the UK.
In 2025, Renoldi, formerly of High Road, Fobbing, was jailed for 21 years after being convicted of two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply ecstasy and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.
Green, formerly of Roland Park Avenue, Westcliff, was jailed for 17 years after being convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply ecstasy and conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, namely cannabis.
Essex Police said the confiscated money will be distributed between His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service, the Crown Prosecution Service, the Home Office and Essex Police.
Some funding will also go to charitable causes through the Essex Community Foundation, supporting work to tackle crime and improve community safety.