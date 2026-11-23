Two decades on from his passing, Alexander's wife, Marina Litvinenko, recounts an assassination centred around a teapot

20 years on from the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko at the hands of Russia. Picture: LBC Visualisation

By Danielle de Wolfe

A teapot full of radioactive material served to a Russian dissident as part of an assassination attempt in an upmarket London hotel sounds like a plotline ripped straight from a Cold War spy thriller.

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But two decades ago, a series of unfolding events in the Capital led to the murder of former Russian security officer Alexander Litvinenko in plain sight. On November 1, 2006, Alexander met with Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun, two former KGB agents, at the Millennium Hotel in Mayfair. It's a meeting that would prove fatal. He knew early on that Russia was behind the hit. Read more: ‘I’m so proud of him’: Alexander Litvinenko’s widow opens up about her 20-year fight for justice and the moment her life changed forever Read more: Litvinenko widow warns Russian money in UK ‘could be used against ordinary people’

Speaking to DI Hyatt during an interview after he became unwell, Alexander said that he had “no doubt… that this was done by the Russian Secret Services.” He said: “Having knowledge of the system I know that the order about such a killing of a citizen of another country on its territory, especially if it [is] something to do with Great Britain could have been given by only one person. “That person is the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin” 10 years later, a public inquiry officially ruled that it was “highly likely” that Lugovoy and Kovtun had been acting on the orders of Russia’s security service, the FSB, and Vladimir Putin. Alexander had worked in the counter-terror and organised crime division of the FSB in the 1990s before revealing to the world just how deep corruption ran within the Russian government. He attempted to share his concerns about links between the police and the Russian mafia with then-President Boris Yeltsin - but his calls fell on deaf ears. It was at this point that he realised corruption had reached the very highest levels of the Russian state.

A British police officer blocks traffic, 24 November 2006 as a police van takes up a position outside the Millennium hotel in Grosvenor Square. Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/Getty

On the advice of oligarch Boris Berezovsky, Alexander reported his concerns to the head of the FSB, a man named Vladimir Putin. Berezovsky had described the future president as “a great man we installed,” which would eventually come back to bite him when he was found dead of a suspected assassination decades later. Alexander told his wife Marina after the meeting with Putin that "I could see in his eyes that he hated me.” Among the claims that Alexander would make about the FSB, the Russian state, and Putin himself were: The FSB had been ordered to assassinate Berezovsky.

"All the bloodiest terrorists of the world" were connected to FSB/KGB.

In the FSB/KGB, “poison is an easier weapon than a pistol”.

Russian armed forces organised the 1999 Armenian parliament shooting.

The FSB orchestrated the 1999 Russian apartment bombings and other acts of terror in an effort to bring Putin to power.

Terrorists involved in the 2002 Moscow theatre attack were working with the FSB. And, two weeks before his death, he accused Putin of ordering the assassination of journalist Anna Politkovskaya.

Independent Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Picture: Epsilon/Getty

The fateful November 1 meeting with Lugovoy and Kovtun wasn’t the first attempt by the duo to poison Alexander with Polonium-210. They had attempted to kill him a few weeks earlier using the radioactive material, during a meeting with businessman Tim Reilly in central London on October 16. Subsequent investigations found traces of Polonium contamination in the boardroom where the meeting took place. During this period, testing also found contamination in Lugovoy’s room at the Best Western Hotel on Shaftesbury Avenue, where polonium-210 was poured down the bathroom sink either during preparation or when it was later disposed of. On the evening of October 16, Alexander began to feel unwell. He was vomiting, with symptoms continuing for a couple of days. He wrote it off as food poisoning.

Former Soviet KGB agent and Russian parliamentarian Andrei Lugovoi. Picture: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/Getty

Marina Litvinenko, Alexander’s wife, told LBC: “Sasha [Alexander] became extremely sick on November 1, but he had some sickness just a week before. “It was before my parents came to see us in October during the half-term for Anatoly. “It was so strange because, living in London for almost six years, we never went to a GP, we didn't even know what a GP was. “And when he was sick, I said, what is this? So strange. But it happened just for two days, and he did not feel anything else.” Tests conducted on Alexander's hair revealed that he had received an earlier, much smaller dose of polonium.

Dmitry Kovtun speaks during a press conference in Moscow on April 8, 2015. Picture: DMITRY SEREBRYAKOV/Getty

A few weeks later, at 11.41am on November 1, Lugovoy called Alexander. Between 4pm and 4.30pm, Alexander met with Lugovoy and Kovtun at the Pine Bar in the Millennium Hotel, where a pot of green tea was waiting for him. He took several mouthfuls of tea from the pot, which was later found to have been packed full of radioactive material. However, despite the lethal dose, the effects of the poison didn’t hit him immediately.

Marina Litvinenko arrives to attend a press conference at her lawyer's office after receiving the results of the inquiry into the death of her husband Alexander Litvinenko. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

“Sasha immediately said, ‘It's not food poisoning; it's something more,’" Marina recounts. “I tried to ask, 'What might it be?' "He said: 'Like chemical poison.' "I said: 'Who? How?'" “It was so shocking and unbelievable. But for Sasha, he immediately pointed out that he was poisoned, but we didn't know by what or how.” At first, Alexander was advised to stay at home, but his symptoms quickly escalated, and he was taken to Barnet Hospital on November 3. As his condition deteriorated, doctors weren’t certain about the cause or how to treat him. They thought he had thallium poisoning and he was eventually transferred to University College Hospital where they began to suspect he had been exposed to radioisotopes. Tests showed he had polonium in his urine, although this was believed to have been an anomaly; further tests confirmed his poisoning.

The grave of Alexander Litvinenko at Highgate Cemetery on April 17, 2013. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty

By the time this had been verified on November 23, Alexander had suffered a cardiac arrest and his organs were failing. He died at 9.21pm. Throughout the 20-day hospital stay, Alexander and Marina held onto the hope that he would leave the hospital and they could continue to enjoy the life they had built together in the UK. “We started to talk about the future,” Marina said. “We said, you might be released even in a wheelchair, you might not be able to walk, but I will take your wheelchair and we're going for a holiday. “I just had no idea," she continues. “The police were already involved at University College Hospital, and they provided support for relatives. “I started to talk to a woman and I realised she was preparing me for his death."

Prime Minister Tony Blair and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands prior to a bilateral meeting, 08 June 2007. Picture: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty

“I started to cry because it looks like Sasha is fighting for his life and I'm just betraying him, I'm believing that he's dying.” It took the UK seven years, and a lot of fighting by Marina, to secure a public inquiry into Alexander’s death. The Metropolitan Police investigated his murder and the contamination of other locations across London. They charged Lugovoy with murder on May 22, 2007, and obtained an arrest warrant. It wasn’t until November 4, 2011 that a warrant was obtained for Kovtun. Neither has faced justice for their actions that day. The response from the government in the face of an extrajudicial killing of a Russian dissident on British soil was considered lacklustre at best. At worst, it can be seen to have emboldened Russia to attack and murder others in the UK.

In response, Britain expelled four Russian diplomats in 2007 and suspended visa facilitation negotiations. Marina asked the government to consider the evidence and the suggestion that her husband's poisoning had been perpetrated at the behest of the Russian state. “They said, ‘no, we can't say this’,” she explains. She had hoped that they would investigate it and prove that Russia was to blame. “They wanted to just investigate the case of who killed my husband, but it was obvious. “What we see next is Putin’s speech at the Munich Security Conference, and this is what everyone said as a starting point of a new Cold War, but it was not cold; it was a hot war."

ussia's president Vladimir Putin speaks during the 43rd Munich Conference on Security Policy 2007. Picture: Johannes Simon/Getty

“And this is what made Putin feel confident," she continues. “He was very brutal in how he tried to say, OK, you discovered Polonium, you know it's me, and now you know what we're capable of, what can you do against us? Nothing.” The Russian response to Alexander’s death was to deny, deny, deny. State media tried to tie his murder to Boris Berezovsky and the government called Alexander “not important” and “mentally unstable”. There were also suggestions that his death was intended to embarrass Putin. In 2006, Putin condemned attempts to use Alexander’s death for "political provocation," calling it a “tragedy” - but there had been no evidence that it was a “violent death”.

There have been at least 14 deaths in the UK that are alleged or suspected to have been caused by Russian agents in the last 26 years. Picture: LBC Visualisation

There have been at least 14 deaths in the UK that are alleged or suspected to have been caused by Russian agents in the last 26 years. Stephen Moss (2003): Died of an apparent heart attack. Stephen Curtis (2004): Killed in a helicopter crash. Igor Ponomarev (2006): Died right before a meeting with someone investigating Russian activity in Italy. Yuri Golubev (2007): Felt unwell whilst on a trip and died shortly after. Daniel McGrory (2007): A foreign correspondent for The Times, who reported extensively on Alexander Litvinenko. Found dead in his London flat. Badri Patarkatsishvili (2008): Former business partner of Boris Berezovsky, who died of a heart attack. Gareth Williams (2010): A British spy whose body was found in a locked bag in a bath in his apartment. Paul Castle (2010): A property dealer who died by suicide after stepping in front of a train. Alexander Perepilichnyy (2012): Died in Surrey with "signs of a fatal plant poison" discovered in his stomach. Robbie Curtis (2012): Died by suicide. Boris Berezovsky (2013): Berezovsky was found dead at his home by suicide. Johnny Elichaoff (2014): Fell off a shopping centre roof after a string of oil investments went wrong. Scot Young (2014): Found impaled on the railings in London. Matthew Puncher (2016): Puncher discovered that Alexander had been given polonium. He was found dead from multiple stab wounds, which was ruled a suicide.

Military personnel wearing protective suits remove a police car and other vehicles from a public car park as they continue investigations into the poisoning of Sergei Skripal on March 11, 2018. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

As well as this, there is also the case of Dawn Sturgess, who died after she came into contact with the nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury in 2018. The poison had been intended for former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. On his deathbed, Alexander approved a statement penned by his friend Alex Goldfarb in which he thanked the British Police, the British Government, and the British public for their support. He also thanked Marina for standing by him, adding that his love for her and their son Anatoly knows no bounds. But, he also used this statement to deliver one final blow to Putin as he publicly accused him of being the person responsible for his death.

Alexander Litvinenko is pictured at the Intensive Care Unit of University College Hospital on November 20, 2006. Picture: Natasja Weitsz/Getty