Last year, 20 people were murdered in antisemitic attacks in Sydney, Manchester, Washington, D.C. and Boulder, Colorado, making it the deadliest year for antisemitic violence for the Jewish diaspora since the 1994 AMIA bombing in Argentina.

Total antisemitic incidents among J7 countries are up 136%, and violent incidents are up 97% compared to 2022, the year before Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel and war broke out.

The report tracks antisemitic incidents and trends across Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US, comprising over 90% of the Jewish diaspora.

A report by the J7 Large Communities' Task Force Against Antisemitism released a second annual report on antisemitism, documenting more than 23,000 antisemitic incidents across J7 countries in 2025.

In a joint statement, the J7 Large Communities' Task Force Against Antisemitism said: “Antisemitism in our seven countries is no longer a surge; it is our new normal.

"Governments must stop reacting after Jews are attacked and start acting before, with real security funding, stronger laws and social media platforms that enforce their own rules."

The report found a total of 20 people were killed in antisemitic attacks in 2025.

Fifteen people were murdered at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney, two were killed at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, two were killed at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., and one was killed in Boulder, Colorado.

Australia saw the sharpest rise of antisemitic incidents since 2021 (+270%), followed by Germany (+215%), the United States (+131%), and France (124%).

Germany was found to have the highest rate of antisemitic incidents per Jewish capita: nearly 70 per 1,000 Jewish residents in 2025.

That is nearly five times Australia's rate, six times the UK's rate, and nearly 70 times the US rate.

William C. Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, said: "The J7 Annual Report makes clear that antisemitism is no longer a temporary surge, but a sustained global crisis affecting Jewish communities across all seven countries.

"The J7 was created because no community can confront this threat alone. Governments, institutions, and technology companies must act with urgency, enforce the law, strengthen security, and ensure that Jews can live openly and safely."