By Ella Bennett

The weather may seem particularly dull and overcast at the moment, but there have been enough clear skies over the past 12 months for 2025 to rank as the UK’s sunniest year on record.

The country had clocked up an average of 1,622 hours of sunshine by December 15, according to provisional figures from the Met Office. This is comfortably above the previous record of 1,587 hours for the whole of 2003. Across the UK, England has experienced its sunniest year on record, while Scotland had its second and Wales its sixth. It has not been quite such a sun-drenched 12 months for Northern Ireland, but with two weeks of 2025 still to go, it could yet finish inside its own top 10.

An “exceptional” amount of sunshine during the spring, followed by long spells during the summer, helped to make this year a record-breaker, the Met Office said. The unbroken clear skies also helped make both spring and summer the UK’s warmest since data began, based on the mean average temperature. Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon said: “The record-breaking sunshine this year was driven by the frequent influence of high pressure that reduced cloud cover and brought sunny skies for many. “Spring was exceptional, and many will remember the long spells of days with largely unbroken sunshine. “It began with the third-sunniest March on record, followed by a record-breaking sunniest April and then the second-sunniest May. “All three months of the summer also saw above-average sunshine hours and while sunny periods are not unusual at this time of year, the duration and consistency of high-pressure systems made 2025 notably sunnier than average.”

