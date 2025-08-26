Cadillac has ended months of speculation by confirming Sergio Perez will join Valtteri Bottas on the Formula One grid next season.

The experienced line-up will give F1’s newest team some much-needed insight as it joins the paddock for 2026 and brings the multi-race winners back in from the cold.

Finn Bottas, 35, won 10 races for Mercedes during his time as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate and was released from Sauber at the end of the 2024 season. He has been Mercedes’s third driver this season.

Bottas said: “This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.”

Read also: McLaren boss says Formula One is a ‘healthier’ place without Christian Horner

Mexican Perez, also 35, has won six grand prixs and has been without a drive since being released by Red Bull at the end of 2024.

He said: "From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honor to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.

"Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on.”

Here is how the rest of the grid is shaping up.

Read also: Max Verstappen wins first F1 race after Christian Horner’s sacking as Red Bull F1 boss