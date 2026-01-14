The UCAS deadline creates a familiar pressure point for thousands of students across the UK each year.

Students are forced to make a major, life-altering decision alongside hundreds of thousands of their peers, often with limited resources to come to their conclusion.

That is not a criticism of the university. For many people, it is still the right route. The issue is that too much early-careers messaging in schools still treats university as the default, and alternative pathways as optional extras.

Ten years ago, when I faced the same decision, my school’s early-career fair was dominated by universities, which is why I’ve spent the past decade working to correct course in our sector. It’s time we equipped students with the information they need to make the biggest choice of their lives so far.

In reality, by the time apprenticeships, degree apprenticeships, and structured gap years are explained properly, many students are already in application mode, and their choices are narrower than they need to be.

If we want better outcomes, schools need to move away from “Where are you going to uni?” and towards a more straightforward, earlier question: what pathway best fits who you are, what you want, and how you learn?

If you know your field, consider a degree apprenticeship

If you are clear on your direction and you want a direct route into a job, a degree apprenticeship is often one of the strongest options. It suits students who learn by doing, want structured progression, and value financial stability early. You earn while you learn, build experience from day one, and graduate with both a qualification and real credibility in the workplace.

The route is still under-explained in many schools. Students often only discover what is available once they have already committed mentally to university. Timing matters too; degree apprenticeships are competitive, and many open earlier than students expect. If you are considering one, you need to be organised and start researching sooner, which is only possible if you have the resources to consider it in the first place.

If you are unsure, a structured gap year can be a smart decision

If you do not feel confident in your direction, forcing a university choice simply to meet a deadline can be an expensive way to buy time. A structured gap year is not ‘doing nothing’; when done correctly, it is a deliberate year designed to reduce uncertainty and provide a clear path to your future.

That can include targeted work experience, earning, short courses, volunteering, portfolio building, and exposure to different industries. The goal is to clarify your next step and strengthen your understanding of what you want to do.

Life experience is also incredibly important and increasingly valued by employers, so it’s well worth considering this option if university isn’t screaming out to you as the obvious choice.

If you want university, treat it like an investment

University can still be a great route, but it should be approached like a serious investment rather than a rite of passage.

Ask the questions that too often get skipped. What does the course actually lead to? What are the placement and internship options? What will you graduate with that you could not have built any other way? Are you choosing a subject because it fits your strengths, or because it feels like the safest default?

If you can answer those questions clearly, university can be the right decision for the right reasons.

The geographic tactic: apply beyond London

One of the biggest unforced errors students make is restricting themselves to London for university, apprenticeships, or early-career roles.

London is expensive and intensely competitive. Meanwhile, many employers and strong universities in regional hubs have excellent opportunities, a better cost of living, and less saturated application pipelines.

The practical advice is straightforward. Apply where the opportunity is, not where the postcode feels familiar. Widening geography is one of the easiest levers students can pull to increase their chances.

The bigger issue schools need to fix

The UCAS deadline exposes a structural problem in our early-career system. Careers education is still too often built around a single route, delivered too late, and framed in a way that pushes students towards a default rather than a decision.

Schools need to give earlier and more balanced awareness of all credible options: university, apprenticeships, degree apprenticeships, structured gap years, and direct-to-work options. Students deserve to understand the complete set of routes before deadline pressure begins.

University is a valid option. It is just not the only option.

__________________________