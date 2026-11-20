Andy Burnham has paved the way for Britain to forge closer ties with the European Union (EU) after striking a deal which make the biggest steps towards the trade bloc than any time since before Brexit.

The Prime Minister said the next 12 months would be spent “brainstorming” ideas with the EU for the future relationship between the UK and the bloc.

Incremental steps “only take us so far”, Mr Burnham said, and suggested the package agreed with Brussels was “probably the limit” of what could be achieved before the next general election.

Andy Burnham has said his deal with the European Union will add up to £17 billion a year to the British economy as he paved the way for even closer ties to Brussels.

“But we want to inform the Parliament after this one, so that decisions can be taken about that long-term relationship,” he added.

The Prime Minister is expected to set out his view on the options as part of his 10-year plan which will be unveiled in December.

On Friday, Mr Burnham made three significant agreements with the EU in the Belgian capital.

A food trading deal, officially known as a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, will end most post-Brexit checks and restrictions on food and agricultural products from March 1, 2028.

An emissions trading systems (ETS) agreement, applied from the start of 2028, will mean £6.5 billion of British exports, including from the steel and aluminium industries, will be exempted from EU carbon border taxes.

A youth experience scheme will allow UK and EU citizens aged 18 to 31 to live and work in each others’ jurisdictions for up to three years, with 100,000 visas available each year.

The first young people to travel under the scheme will do so “no later than January 2030”, according to Government documents.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham attending the EU-UK summit in Brussels (Hannah McKay/PA)

A potential stumbling block remains over the issue of the tuition fees charged to students from the EU in British universities.

A six-month deadline has been set to reach agreement after EU member states called for their students to be charged the same rate as British counterparts.

That would mean a cut from fees of up to £38,000 a year to £9,970 – something the UK has resisted because of the financial impact it would have on universities.

The row led to doubts being raised in Brussels about whether the rest of the deal could be implemented.

An EU official said: “I think this is an important element, so let’s hope that everything can go ahead.”

But Mr Burnham insisted there was “no confusion” over the status of the deal.

Elsewhere, the UK and EU agreed a new “structured dialogue” on migration and closer work on the Channel action plan, intended to combat the people-trafficking operations behind the small boats crisis.

European Council president Antonio Costa said the bloc was “open to have the closest possible relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom”, but stressed the EU’s commitment to the single market’s rules, which includes freedom of movement.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham with European Parliament president Roberta Metsola (Hannah McKay/PA)

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who said the summit was a “turning point” for the EU-UK relationship, said “we are open for brainstorming”.

Mr Burnham’s political opponents were less welcoming of the deal, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggesting the Prime Minister had gone “completely against” a pledge he made to voters in the Makerfield by-election not to re-run Brexit arguments.

“Burnham’s whole rationale is 73% of the people want to be closer to Europe,” Mr Farage said, adding: “But what he completely misunderstands is that is not an open ticket to rejoin a significant chunk of the single market today.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, meanwhile, warned the youth experience scheme risked making the competition for jobs fiercer.

She told reporters on a visit in Essex: “I just don’t think this deal is fair – I don’t think it’s fair because it’s going to increase energy bills, I don’t think it’s fair because it means that more young people are coming here to compete with our young people who are struggling to get jobs.”

Oliver Lewis, chairman of the Stay Out campaign opposed to returning to the European Union, said the Prime Minister had been “played like a fiddle by Brussels” because of the disagreement over tuition fees.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of the Best for Britain campaign which backs rejoining the EU, urged Mr Burnham to “build on the bold leadership he has shown so far and take the essential and laudable step towards restoring our EU membership, as the majority of voters the length and breadth of Great Britain now demand”.