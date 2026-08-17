Viral Welsh spirit brand Au Vodka is to be snapped up by US drinks giant Sazerac.

The company, which is known for its flavoured vodkas and gold bottles, was valued at around £500 million, according to reports.

Charlie Morgan, who made headlines in 2013 as a Swansea City ballboy after being kicked by Eden Hazard during a League Cup semi-final, co-founded the business alongside Jackson Quinn.

Charlie Morgan (left), Charlie Sloth and Jackson Quinn (right) (Au Vodka/PA)

Sky News reported that the co-founders are expected to net around £100 million each from the takeover deal.

Sazerac, which also makes popular pre-mixed cocktail brand BuzzBallz, said on Monday that it struck a “binding agreement” to buy the Swansea-based brand.

It said the deal will help the spirits group to deepen its presence in the UK.

The move is still subject to regulatory conditions and is expected to complete “within weeks”, the US firm said.

Au Vodka was founded by Mr Morgan and Mr Quinn in 2015, before expanding with backing from DJ Charlie Sloth.

The company saw growth accelerate rapidly in recent years through its strong social media presence and endorsements from celebrities, such as Floyd Mayweather.

The company, which employs more than 80 people, saw its turnover jump by 27.3% to £82.8 million in the year to April 2025, according to its latest set of company accounts.

It also reported a £5 million pre-tax profit, according to the accounts.