At least 21 people were killed in a fire at a restaurant and hotel in Delhi on Wednesday, police said, in one of the worst such incidents in the national capital in recent years.

Several people jumped out of the burning building to escape the flames, witnesses said, with residents dragging mattresses from a nearby store to try to break their fall.

"People spread mattresses, and a woman from the third floor jumped on it with a little kid," witness Sher Khan said.

Television footage showed two people jumping from a higher floor of the building as it was engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing out.

Local people who helped in the initial rescue said the fire broke out on the ground and first floors of the four-storey building, trapping those on higher floors.

"There is a mattress shop here ... We took the mattresses from there and laid them on the road to help those who were jumping out of the building," Wasim Raja, a local resident, told news agency ANI.

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