By Chay Quinn

A 21-year-old who was signed off work for life has slammed the government for writing her off due to her ADHD and anxiety diagnosis before she returned to employment as a zookeeper.

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Caller Jo spoke LBC's Tom Swarbrick at Drive after Children's Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza, warned that there are thousands of hidden youngsters not in education, employment or training (Neets) falling through the cracks. Picture: Alamy

Jo added: "[I was signed off] in perpetuity. They gave me about 2 or 3 sick notes for a couple of weeks, and then eventually I was signed off work permanently. I'm no longer signed off work, however." She was then asked by Tom whether the assessment by youth unemployment tsar Alan Milburn of the "insane' ADHD sick note system applied to her. Jo told Tom: "I totally agree. I feel at the time it felt kind of what needed to happen for me, but eventually you do get to realise that that's not. You can't continue on your life doing nothing. "I do think it is quite ridiculous that people get signed off work perpetually without receiving any support. It's almost as if they get forgotten about in the system and they don't receive any support back into work."