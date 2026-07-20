Loganair will operate a fleet of at least five electric aircraft to support passenger and cargo operations from 2029, the airline has announced.

The Scottish company said it will be the first commercial airline in Europe to operate an electric aircraft fleet, following a successful trial of a plane earlier this year.

At the Farnborough Airshow, Loganair agreed the purchase of Beta Alia CX300 all-electric planes, with the option for a further five.

Loganair says most of its flights are within 100 miles, which ideally suits the CX300’s range.

It will operate from existing runways and can recharge in 20 to 40 minutes.

Luke Farajallah, chief executive of Loganair said: “This is a truly historic moment for Loganair and for European aviation.

“Our demonstration programme earlier this year proved that electric aviation is no longer a future concept, it is a viable commercial opportunity.

“The aircraft demonstrated the potential to reduce operating costs by up to 80% while maintaining the reliable regional connectivity our customers and communities depend on.

“Signing this agreement is the natural next step in that journey.

“It reflects our confidence in the technology, our partnership with Beta, and our ambition to remain at the forefront of sustainable regional aviation.

“We look forward to working together as we prepare to bring these aircraft into commercial service.”

Kyle Clark, founder and chief executive of Beta Technologies, said: “Loganair has spent six decades connecting communities that rely on air travel, so their standard for new technology is appropriately high.

“We met that standard the only way it can be met, by flying more than a thousand nautical miles across their network, on their routes, and in their conditions.”