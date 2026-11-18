One of Britain’s biggest oil and gas producers is exiting the North Sea to shift its focus to south-east Asia in the latest move away from the basin.

UK energy firm EnQuest said it had agreed to sell its UK upstream business to Neo Next+ for up to 960 million US dollars (£729 million).

It comes after BP put its North Sea assets up for sale in the summer after 60 years of production, and a raft of other firms have either sold, merged or cut back their operations in the basin.

EnQuest said its decision follows an increasing pivot away from Britain “in response to an uncertain investment environment within the UK”, where energy firms have also seen taxes rise in recent years.

The firm added its strategy would see it switch from a “high-tax, low-return basin into a high-growth region that is structurally short on energy”.

The Government is meanwhile weighing up whether to approve the development of Rosebank – the largest untapped oil field in the North Sea, 80 miles north west of Shetland – amid environmental and political pressure.

Shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie said: “The devastating news that EnQuest are withdrawing from the UK is the latest sign that this Government’s policies on oil and gas are hanging a ‘closed for business’ sign over the North Sea.

“In the midst of an energy crisis, this Labour Government are choosing to ban licences and maintain an extended and increased windfall tax.

Shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie accused the Government of ‘hanging a closed for business sign over the North Sea (PA)

“We need change and we need it now. Jobs are being lost. Revenue surrendered. Our energy security undermined. We need to open the North Sea. Abolish the windfall tax. Scrap the ban on licences and get Britain drilling.”

Neo Next+ was created in March through a merger of the UK North Sea assets of TotalEnergies, Spain’s Repsol and HitecVision.

EnQuest was founded as a UK North Sea oil and gas specialist in 2010.

Amjad Bseisu, chief executive of EnQuest, said: “Together with our recent transformational acquisitions in Malaysia and the strong growth we continue to deliver across the region, the proposed disposal positions our high-quality south-east Asian portfolio at the core of EnQuest, where we see compelling opportunities to invest, build scale and create long-term shareholder value.

“The resulting business will have a materially lower cost base and significantly enhanced balance sheet strength to pursue both organic investment and further value-accretive acquisitions across south-east Asia, while supporting sustainable shareholder returns.”