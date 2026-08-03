Wingstop UK has revealed a surge in revenues for last year as it continues to push forward with ambitious expansion plans.

The hospitality chain has said it plans to open up to 30 sites this year across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Lemon Pepper Holdings, the master franchisee of Wingstop in the UK and Ireland, first brought the US chicken brand to the UK in 2018.

Wingstop is set to open its 100th UK restaurant this month (Deliveroo/PA)

The group, which is backed by private equity firm Sixth Street, has rapidly grown in recent years and is set to open its 100th UK restaurant in Inverness later this this month.

On Monday, the company, which employs around 3,000 people, also revealed that it has signed an agreement to expand into Poland as part of its international growth plans.

Chris Sherriff, chief executive of Wingstop UKI said: “Reaching our 100th site in the UK is an incredible milestone, but more importantly, it reflects our commitment to opening exceptional restaurants in the right locations, maintaining operational excellence at scale, and investing in the people and culture that underpin our business.

“Customers increasingly seek out brands that offer a memorable experience, differentiated products and genuine value.”

It came as the group revealed that new shop opening helped revenues surge by 73% to £216.4 million in 2025.

Wingstop stressed that it has also seen trading continue to be “encouraging” over the current financial year.

Mr Sherriff said: “To have achieved record results despite the well-reported headwinds facing the broader hospitality sector is a fantastic achievement – one made possible only by the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our fans.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank them both for their continued dedication and unwavering support.”