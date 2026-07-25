A wildfire burning near Madrid has reached its “peak” and is now "beyond" firefighters’ ability to extinguish, officials have warned.

A national emergency has been declared in Spain as officials warn a fire near Madrid is "beyond the capacity" of firefighters to contain. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

French authorities have now ordered the evacuation of almost 60,000 people near Bordeaux, raising the total number of people told to evacuate due to wildfires in France and Spain to over 220,000.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

French President Emmanuel Macron has mobilised the military to assist in the response, as around 200,000 people have been evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions of south-west France. Meanwhile, a fire near Madrid is "beyond the capacity" of firefighters to contain, according to Spanish officials, after three fires west of the capital have merged. Spain's government has now declared a national emergency. Around 25,000 people have been evacuated and 40,000 told to stay indoors as the blaze moves towards the towns of Robledo de Chavela and Fresnedillas de la Oliva, west of the Spanish capital. A further 20,000 people have been told to remain indoors, while emergency crews focus on containing the fire and protecting communities in its path. "It is not possible to attack the fire in that area, so defensive measures are being taken," Carlos Novillo, the regional government's emergency management chief, said. Read more: Police Scotland declares major incident as Cairngorms wildfire rages into tenth day Read more: Residents evacuated as fertiliser explodes during 'significant' industrial unit blaze

French authorities have ordered the evacuation of almost 60,000 people near Bordeaux, taking the total number of people told to flee wildfires in France and Spain to more than 220,000. Picture: Getty

She described the incident as the "worst fire in the history of the region", with the area facing a "perfect storm" of high temperatures, relentless wind and merging fire fronts. It comes as wildfires sweeping south-west France and central Spain have driven more than 200,000 people from their homes. In south-west France alone, 110,000 residents have been evacuated after fires tore through more than 14,000 hectares of land. French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said around 50 firefighters had been injured as crews battled what he described as an unprecedented “convective fire”. He said the blaze was “self-sustaining” and changing direction as it moved east towards the Bordeaux metropolitan area.Bordeaux Airport has been closed, while military resources are being deployed to support exhausted emergency crews. France has also appealed for international assistance, with European countries responding to the call. The latest figures put the number of people evacuated across France and Spain at around 200,000. Earlier, a fast-moving wildfire forced more than 10,000 people from homes and campsites near France's Atlantic coast.

A seaplane drops water onto the fire as a wildfire advances near La Adrada, Ávila province, Spain, Friday. Picture: Alamy