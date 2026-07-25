More than 220,000 flee as wildfires "beyond the capacity" of firefighters continue in France and Spain
A wildfire burning near Madrid has reached its “peak” and is now "beyond" firefighters’ ability to extinguish, officials have warned.
French authorities have now ordered the evacuation of almost 60,000 people near Bordeaux, raising the total number of people told to evacuate due to wildfires in France and Spain to over 220,000.
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French President Emmanuel Macron has mobilised the military to assist in the response, as around 200,000 people have been evacuated from the Gironde and Landes regions of south-west France.
Meanwhile, a fire near Madrid is "beyond the capacity" of firefighters to contain, according to Spanish officials, after three fires west of the capital have merged.
Spain's government has now declared a national emergency.
Around 25,000 people have been evacuated and 40,000 told to stay indoors as the blaze moves towards the towns of Robledo de Chavela and Fresnedillas de la Oliva, west of the Spanish capital.
A further 20,000 people have been told to remain indoors, while emergency crews focus on containing the fire and protecting communities in its path.
"It is not possible to attack the fire in that area, so defensive measures are being taken," Carlos Novillo, the regional government's emergency management chief, said.
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She described the incident as the "worst fire in the history of the region", with the area facing a "perfect storm" of high temperatures, relentless wind and merging fire fronts.
It comes as wildfires sweeping south-west France and central Spain have driven more than 200,000 people from their homes.
In south-west France alone, 110,000 residents have been evacuated after fires tore through more than 14,000 hectares of land.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said around 50 firefighters had been injured as crews battled what he described as an unprecedented “convective fire”.
He said the blaze was “self-sustaining” and changing direction as it moved east towards the Bordeaux metropolitan area.Bordeaux Airport has been closed, while military resources are being deployed to support exhausted emergency crews.
France has also appealed for international assistance, with European countries responding to the call.
The latest figures put the number of people evacuated across France and Spain at around 200,000.
Earlier, a fast-moving wildfire forced more than 10,000 people from homes and campsites near France's Atlantic coast.
The upmarket tourist destination of Lege-Cap Ferret, known as the French Hamptons, is in the middle of a massive evacuation effort, with forests, villas and tourist accommodation burning in flames.
People were forced to flee by boat in some areas and France has requested aid from the EU's civil protection mechanism - calling on fire-fighting machinery from across the continent.
"France has requested the activation of the European Union's civil protection mechanism. We will soon be able to count on reinforcements from two Croatian Canadair aircraft, two Portuguese Air Tractor planes, as well as two heavy Black Hawk helicopters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia," Mr Macron posted online.
Flames have burned over 10,000 hectares of land in the Gironde area, and at least 40,000 people have been evacuated from the Cap-Ferret peninsula.