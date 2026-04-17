NatWest Group has announced a financial education initiative designed to “demystify” investing.

The offering is part of the bank’s free Financial Foundations programme.

The investment-focused workshop, which will be available across the UK from May, has been designed to help more people understand the basics of investing and build financial confidence.

The “informal” sessions aim to encourage open conversations, and sessions are primarily being delivered to the employees of NatWest Group business customers.

People attending the sessions do not need to be NatWest customers. Financial Foundations sessions are also available to businesses and organisations that do not bank with NatWest.

Details of how to sign up for the sessions will be available on NatWest’s website, and the bank said it will also contact business customers to make them aware of the service.

The launch builds on the bank’s existing programme of workshops, which cover skills such as budgeting, saving and planning for the future.

NatWest Group announced earlier this year it was expanding the programme to reach around 1,000 people a week.

The bank is aiming to support 50,000 people during 2026 with free financial education and guidance, delivered in workplaces, charities and community groups.

NatWest Group said it is training an additional 300 staff to become facilitators to deliver sessions. They will join an existing network of around 400 staff who already deliver in-person workshops.

A survey of 5,000 people commissioned by NatWest and carried out by OnePoll in March found 58% would be likely to take part in a financial education session on investing if it was offered in their workplace.

NatWest Group chief executive Paul Thwaite said: “Our new investment workshop aims to break down barriers to investing by offering practical guidance, building on the existing programme, which has been running since 2024 and has helped develop confidence in saving and money management for over 31,000 people in the UK in 2025.”

The Financial Conduct Authority is taking action to help close the financial advice gap (PA)

The launch comes at a time of growing focus on financial literacy, with efforts being made by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to help close the financial advice gap and moves by the Government to grow a stronger investment culture in the UK.

Changes were made from April 6 meaning some firms can offer targeted support to help people make better-informed decisions about what to do with their money, based on what they would recommend to those in similar circumstances.

Targeted support aims to help to fill the gap between people receiving general guidance and paying for individualised advice, enabling more people to make informed decisions.

In December, the FCA said at least 18 million people could be offered extra help with their investments and pensions over the next decade with the introduction of targeted support.

According to FCA data, around seven million adults in the UK with £10,000 or more in cash savings could be missing out on the benefits of investing throughout their lives.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said: “Financial literacy matters to the health of people’s finances, and to the health of our economy.

“I’m delighted to see NatWest Group committing to extend their financial education and literacy programme to give people access to new and improved financial skills.”

To mark the launch, Mr Thwaite attended the first Financial Foundations investment workshop, visiting Barcode Warehouse in Newark, Nottinghamshire, and meeting employees taking part.

The announcement forms part of NatWest Group’s “growing together” plan, which sets out how the bank aims to help build conditions for UK growth by backing regions, championing mid-market companies, strengthening infrastructure and housing, boosting financial confidence among families and young people, and supporting innovators shaping the economy.

NatWest also offers free one-to-one “financial health checks” to employees of business customers, no matter who they bank with.