High street food chain Greggs is to open its first pub serving exclusive beers and a menu featuring its classic bakes and sausage rolls.

The Golden Flake Tavern is opening within the Fenwick Newcastle department store and will serve its first pint on Saturday.

Two exclusive beers on draft – the Pink Jammie Pale Ale and the Gosforth 1939 Stottie Lager – have both been developed in partnership with the Newcastle-based Full Circle Brew Co for the opening.

A staff member serves a beer at The Golden Flake (Lewis Munnelly/Greggs/PA)

The fully-stocked bar will also feature a Greggs-inspired cocktail menu.

Diners can choose from a menu of 15 Greggs-inspired traditional pub dishes, including chicken bake Parmo, steak bake mixed grill, sausage roll & mash and a Greggs ploughman’s platter.

The dessert menu features yum yum bread & butter pudding and pink jammie trifle, a dish of doughnut pieces set in jelly, topped with jam, custard and whipped cream.

The traditional Sunday carvery – which the pub describes as its “piece de resistance” – will be a choice of steak bake, chicken bake or cheese & onion bake as the centrepiece of the roast, with trimmings including cauliflower cheese, roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings.

The pub will host a quiz night every Tuesday from October 7, with tickets available for £5 for teams of up to six people.

A selection of dishes from The Golden Flake’s menu (Lewis Munnelly/Greggs/PA)

The Golden Flake is the latest collaboration between Greggs and Fenwick following on Bistro Greggs in December 2023, which served a multi-course menu of Greggs fine-dining interpretations, and the Greggs Champagne Bar in 2024, which saw 8,000 guests enjoy a sausage roll paired with a glass of Champagne throughout the nine-week experience.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “Following the reaction and success of our previous collaborations with Fenwick – Bistro by Greggs in 2023 and the Greggs Champagne Bar last year – we’re thrilled to be launching our third landmark venture together.

“The Golden Flake Tavern brings a fresh twist to the traditional British pub experience and we hope everyone who joined us before, along with many new faces, will come along to enjoy this unique Greggs experience.”

Fenwick strategic partnerships director Leo Fenwick said: “This latest collaboration celebrates the best of both brands, pairing Greggs’ much-loved classics with our own distinctive approach to creating memorable in-store experiences.

One of the desserts at The Golden Flake (Lewis Munnelly/Greggs/PA)

“As two North East icons, we’re proud to work together again in offering customers something playful, surprising and truly unique in the heart of Newcastle.”

The pub can seat 88 people at full capacity with space at the bar.

Reservations are advised for those who want to dine and can be booked at https://www.fenwick.co.uk/pages/fenwick-x-greggs-the-golden-flake-tavern from midday on Thursday.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

The pub will remain open until February 15 next year.