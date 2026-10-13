Some European hake – long recommended as a swap for cod – is now suffering from declining stocks and increased fishing pressure, a report has warned.

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) has downgraded its rating for hake caught in the North Sea, Celtic Seas or Bay of Biscay from green to amber.

Coley, another whitefish alternative for popular cod, caught around the UK in the North Sea, west of Scotland, Rockall and Skagerrak, has been rated red because of population decline, and has no recovery plan in place, the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) said.

North-east Arctic coley has also dropped further down the rating scale, with multiple fishing methods downgraded because the stock has declined and fishing pressure remains too high.

Coley caught in Icelandic waters remains green rated, as does Cornish hake.

Haddock caught in Icelandic waters has dropped from green to amber over fishing pressure above sustainable levels and catches remaining above scientific advice.

Haddock caught across the North Sea, Skagerrak and Scottish waters, the second biggest source of the fish to UK consumers, remains green rated and is a good choice at the present time, according to the MCS’s Good Fish Guide.

Kerry Lyne, Good Fish Guide manager at the MCS, said: “The status of fish stocks are continuously changing, and for consumers, it means that simply choosing a species isn’t enough.

“A fish that was a good choice a few years ago is not necessarily a good choice everywhere today.

“Ratings on the Good Fish Guide show the latest scientific advice depending on the species, and where and how its caught or farmed.

“The best thing we can all do if we eat seafood, is diversify our seafood choices and avoid those most under threat.

“We need the UK Government to ensure better management is in place to recover and protect UK fisheries, many of which are in decline.”

Some fish stocks have seen their ratings upgraded, including some North Sea herring, with a new green rating for Atlantic bluefin tuna in UK waters.

For white fish, the Good Fish Guide recommends Alaska pollock from the Gulf of Alaska or the Bering Sea, monkfish caught in the North Sea, Rockall or west of Scotland, or most seabass.

However consumers have been advised to avoid seabass from the west of Scotland and west of Ireland because of poor stock.

European lobster from Jersey and certified by the MSC remains green rated, alongside Shetland MSC-certified brown crab, UK farmed blue mussels and UK Recirculating Aquaculture System-farmed king prawns.

Chris Graham, head of ocean regeneration and sustainable seafood at the MCS, said: “The resurgence of tuna in UK seas can certainly be partly attributed to better fisheries management brought in over 20 years ago, following decades of overfishing.

“We’re now pleased to see a small well-managed fishery in place, but caution must prevail, and this iconic species must be monitored closely so the health of the UK population can continue to improve.”