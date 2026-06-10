Around one in eight people say they are likely to place a bet on a World Cup game, according to a Government-backed body, which is urging people to keep track of their spending.

A survey commissioned by the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) found that 12% of people said they are likely to place a bet on a World Cup game.

Of those who typically bet on football matches, nearly half (44%) bet more than £5 on a single match, with 15% betting £10 or more.

Among those who bet, more than a third (36%) do so at least once a week, according to the research.

MoneyHelper, a money and pensions guidance service operated by the MaPS, can offer support to people affected by gambling to find debt advice, budget, get on top of bills, and help protect their household finances.

Christy McAleese, head of debt policy at the MaPS, said: “Enjoy the football whoever you support, but don’t let a bet move the goalposts on your money.

“If gambling is affecting your finances, you’re not alone. Free, confidential and non-judgmental support is available through MoneyHelper and specialist organisations like GamCare.”

Raminta Diliso, senior partnerships manager at GamCare, said: “Sporting events like the World Cup often see a spike in betting activity, and it can be easy to spend more than intended.

“Gambling harm is often a hidden issue, and many people don’t realise they’re struggling until problems have already built up.

“Warning signs can include spending more than you can afford, chasing losses, borrowing money to gamble, or feeling anxious and secretive about your betting.”

More than 2,100 people across the UK were surveyed by YouGov in June.