At least 25 people have been killed after a passenger bus overturned in Algeria on Friday.

A further 44 were injured during the incident, which took place near the coastal town of Boumerdes, east of the capital Algiers.

The country's civil protection department ​said the cause of the crash was still unknown.

Those injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, with Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb visiting those admitted to the University Hospital of Boumerdès.

Images shared online show the coach lying at the bottom of a ravine.

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