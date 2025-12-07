At least 25 people killed after fire breaks out at Goa nightclub
The blaze broke out in Goa, India, with most of those killed believed to be workers at the nightclub
At least 25 people have died after a large fire broke out at a popular nightclub in Goa, India.
Listen to this article
The fire broke out shortly after midnight local time on Saturday, with the emergency services seen attempting to tackle the blaze.
The majority of victims were kitchen staff at the club, according to authorities, with up to four tourists thought to be among those killed.
Video footage emerging online appears to show the fire rapidly spreading, with performers oblivious to the flames until embers begin falling from the ceiling.
Musicians are seen to hurriedly gather their equipment as thick smoke begins billowing from the ceiling.
Read more: England World Cup match times ‘welcome boost’ for pubs and bars
Read more: Sir Keir Starmer says former deputy Angela Rayner will return to Cabinet
Goa night club fire: Club was installed on Salt pan/orchard zoning land. Did not have a construction licence from Town and Country Planning dept. How did local panchayat then give permission? How were electricity/water connection given? Who gave liquor licence? Was there any fire… pic.twitter.com/r849JIGW5t— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 7, 2025
Moments later, the room is entirely engulfed in a cloud of smoke.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the deadly fire was "deeply saddening", with an inquiry now underway into the cause of the fire.
Dr Pramod Sawant, Goa's chief minister, said in a statement following the fire: "I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss."
Watch the roof as the fire erupts.— Shivan Chanana (@ShivanChanana) December 7, 2025
Final Moments before the deadly Arpora goa fire.
At least 25 ppl dead. Bodies charred in the deadly fire which erupted from a suspected cylinder blast pic.twitter.com/OnCrR5eTyH
He noted that he was "closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire".
Mr Sawant added that six further people had been injured in the blaze.
"All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care," he said.