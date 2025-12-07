At least 25 people have died after a large fire broke out at a popular nightclub in Goa, India.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight local time on Saturday, with the emergency services seen attempting to tackle the blaze.

The majority of victims were kitchen staff at the club, according to authorities, with up to four tourists thought to be among those killed.

Video footage emerging online appears to show the fire rapidly spreading, with performers oblivious to the flames until embers begin falling from the ceiling.

Musicians are seen to hurriedly gather their equipment as thick smoke begins billowing from the ceiling.

