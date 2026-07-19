The average price tag on a home coming on the market fell by £3,832 month-on-month in July, as the World Cup and the hot weather added to the usual summer distractions, according to a property website.

The 1.0% fall was bigger than the average July drop seen over the past decade, at 0.2%, Rightmove said.

Across Britain, the average asking price on a home in July is £372,359, the website added.

Rightmove said sellers are having to compete harder to attract distracted summer buyers in the current market, where supply is very high.

Although the number of available homes for sale is 1% below this time last year, it is still very close to a 12-year high for the time of year, Rightmove said.

Its report said that home movers are traditionally distracted by the summer holiday season, but this year the World Cup and the hot summer have also contributed to lower activity levels.

Rightmove said that May’s hot weather coincided with a temporary fall in buyer demand before rebounding, and similar dips in demand coincided with the hot weather in June and July.

Rightmove’s map shows changes in average asking prices across Britain (Rightmove/PA)

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “This month’s larger-than-normal price fall reflects the reality of a market where buyers have plenty of choice and sellers are having to work harder to stand out and attract them.

“They’re also competing with an unusual number of distractions which have been keeping the minds of some potential buyers occupied, namely the World Cup and the hot weather.

“While these diversions are short term, they’re adding to what is already a distracting summer holiday period to create a challenging selling environment.”

Rightmove said the first six months of 2026 have presented challenges for home movers, with mortgage rates having jumped amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Highlighting the importance to sellers of getting their prices right from the outset, Rightmove said that nearly three-quarters (74%) of homes selling and completing this year did so without an asking price reduction.

Homes that do require an asking price reduction spend an average of 127 days on the market, compared with just 36 days for those that sell without a reduction, the website said.

Ms Babcock added: “Pricing remains critical, and it’s remarkable that nearly three-quarters of homes that have sold so far this year have done so without needing an asking price reduction.”

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said: “Mortgage rates are higher than many buyers would have hoped for at the start of the year, and the increases due to the war in Iran have understandably dented confidence for some.

“However, lenders remain keen to lend, and the mortgage market is still competitive.”

Chris Thomas, managing director at Wiglesworth & Co Estate Agents in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, said: “In the type of market we’re in currently, there are some clear rules that sellers need to follow to successfully find a buyer.

“Firstly, accuracy of pricing is everything and getting the price right the first time gives sellers the best chance.

“Secondly, sellers need to choose an agent who knows the local area and market extremely well and has a proven strong track record of giving honest and professional advice.

“There are still buyers active in the market and positive signs that mortgage rates could be easing.”

Nathan Emerson, CEO of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “While the year initially started with optimism in the housing market, global unease has in many ways dominated the agenda ever since.

“Rightly so, many consumers have been exercising greater caution with their spending to help ensure household budgets are better protected against unforeseen increases in expenditure.”