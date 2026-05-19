By Asher McShane

A benefit cheat has been jailed after swindling £25,000 by lying that she was housebound.

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Helen Green, 49, claimed she was housebound due to severe rheumatoid arthritis and said that she had slipped a disc in order to falsely claim Personal Independence Payments. She said her mobility was dramatically affected and that she struggled to feed herself. She claimed she could not walk for more than five minutes without crutches.

Helen Green has been jailed for swindling benefits payments. Picture: DWP

But she was caught out after she was seen exercising at the gym and was exposed as a member of a local running club who even competed in 10k races.

She was exposed as a member of a local running club who even competed in 10k races. Picture: DWP

She was also filmed taking part in a body combat class. She was caught on CCTV at a gym taking part in Zumba, Body Combat, Body Pump, Core Blast and Spin classes. After admitting dishonestly failing to notify DWP of a change in circumstances she has been jailed for seven months. Between January 2020 to March 2023, she told the DWP she needed assistance with washing, bathing, dressing, preparing meals, eating and drinking.

Investigators obtained footage of her during a spin class. Picture: DWP